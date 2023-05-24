Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.96. 1,707,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.95.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.