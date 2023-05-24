Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 3,379 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

ABBV stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.87. 1,168,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814,423. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $250.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,356 shares of company stock worth $19,901,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

