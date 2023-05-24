Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 7,951 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. 1,473,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,181. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

