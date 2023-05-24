Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $431-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.24 million. Zuora also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.03-0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. 805,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,606 shares of company stock worth $803,526 over the last 90 days. 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 29,155 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 554.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 515,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 436,688 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,986,000,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,113,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after purchasing an additional 177,344 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

