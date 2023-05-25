1,076,000 Shares in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Bought by Tyrus Capital S.A.M.

Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,076,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000. Ferroglobe makes up approximately 9.0% of Tyrus Capital S.A.M.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. owned about 0.57% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 96.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ferroglobe by 49.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 483,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $897.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.22.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The firm had revenue of $448.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

