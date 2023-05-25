1,382 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Seldon Capital LP

Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

NASDAQ META traded up $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $253.05. 17,430,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,641,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.37. The company has a market cap of $648.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $255.62.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,040 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,483. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

