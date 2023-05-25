1,530 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,530 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $373.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.02 and a 200-day moving average of $351.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

