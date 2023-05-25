16,764 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Duke Energy makes up about 1.2% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.63.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

