189,163 Shares in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Purchased by Orchard Capital Management LLC

Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 189,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Black Stone Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 116,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 125,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,882 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.19. 194,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,617. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.81 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

