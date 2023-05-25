19,496 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Purchased by Teca Partners LP

Teca Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,000. Domino’s Pizza accounts for 9.6% of Teca Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Teca Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $304.72. The company had a trading volume of 202,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,931. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.00 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.27.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.