24,558 Shares in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Bought by Ipsen Advisor Group LLC

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,570,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 451.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 649,244 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 464,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 101,842 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 361,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 702.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 308,977 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $18.76.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

