2,617 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Purchased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GWW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $656.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,328. The company has a 50 day moving average of $670.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.42. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.