2,617 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Purchased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.
W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.0 %
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.
Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger
In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
W.W. Grainger Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.
