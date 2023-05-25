33,634 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Ipsen Advisor Group LLC

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 2.1% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.69. 739,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,260. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

