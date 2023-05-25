38,769 Shares in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL) Bought by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWEL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

