41,837 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Acquired by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in DiamondHead in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiamondHead Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ DHHC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $11.64. 21,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

