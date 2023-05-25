4,986 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Cummins comprises approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.95. The stock had a trading volume of 352,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,676. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.