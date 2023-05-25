51,042 Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Bally’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bally’s by 179.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 293,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,582. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $576.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.82 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

