5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.05

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.05 and traded as high as C$3.41. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$3.24, with a volume of 128,833 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNP shares. Cormark decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.50.

5N Plus Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at 5N Plus

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$82.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.11 million. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.1815718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total transaction of C$263,781.00. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Featured Articles

