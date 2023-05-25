70,000 Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Bought by EMG Holdings L.P.

EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Redfin makes up about 0.0% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. EMG Holdings L.P. owned 0.06% of Redfin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at $301,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Redfin Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on RDFN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

RDFN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.51. 838,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,907. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.28.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

