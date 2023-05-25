74,600 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,000. Analog Devices makes up 0.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after acquiring an additional 35,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,581,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $172.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,804,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.39 and its 200-day moving average is $176.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

