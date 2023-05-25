8,985 Shares in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in H World Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. On average, analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

