92 Resources Reaffirms “Reiterates” Rating for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reissued by equities researchers at 92 Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.80. 15,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,316. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $265.02.

Insider Activity

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total transaction of $510,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

