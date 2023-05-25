9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Up 544.1% in May

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 544.1% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of 9F stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,382. 9F has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $20.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 9F stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) by 678.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of 9F worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

