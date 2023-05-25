AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

AAC Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

AACAY opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAC Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.