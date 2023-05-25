AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,950.00

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,950 ($24.25) and last traded at GBX 1,930 ($24.00), with a volume of 192024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,935 ($24.07).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

AB Dynamics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,792.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,719.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £441.97 million, a PE ratio of 12,187.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

AB Dynamics Cuts Dividend

About AB Dynamics

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a GBX 1.94 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,125.00%.

(Get Rating)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.