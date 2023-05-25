Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.08

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 146637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier acquired 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Biopartners Fund Ii Westlake purchased 1,250,000 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,790,729 shares in the company, valued at $176,233,122. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mardi Dier purchased 5,556 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,556 shares in the company, valued at $100,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,316,556 shares of company stock worth $23,698,008.

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

