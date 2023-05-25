Achain Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $171,508.11 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000291 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003312 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003254 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003007 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.