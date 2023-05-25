ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Up 6.7%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.85. 122,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 739,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

ACM Research Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. ACM Research had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $452,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,722,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $452,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,722,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $278,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,512.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 25,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 56,259 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 158,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

