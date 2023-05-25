Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Up 6%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) shares shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $387.80 and last traded at $387.55. 1,998,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,909,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho raised their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.67. The stock has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.