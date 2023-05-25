Adrienne Gemperle Sells 6,112 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $58,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SG stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.57 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter valued at $5,096,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Solas Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at $12,352,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 421.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 1,020,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

