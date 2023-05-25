Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.17.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $95.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.