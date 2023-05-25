agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of agilon health worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $226,955.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,145.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,244,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,666,646 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGL traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. 1,220,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,524. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $689.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.32 million. On average, analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

