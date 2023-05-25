Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,800 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the April 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agrify by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agrify by 122.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agrify by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth $101,000.

Agrify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 93,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,764. Agrify has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

