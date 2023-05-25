Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.39. 1,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AIXXF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Aixtron Stock Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.