Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 6.1% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Stock Performance

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.27. 2,005,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,750. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $168.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

