AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Shares Down 0.8%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.19 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 10,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $77.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 1.17% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.