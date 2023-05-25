Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 8.8% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 753,384 shares worth $30,574,577. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $124.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,718,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,789,541. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $127.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

