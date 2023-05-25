Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.0% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Saban Cheryl grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 753,384 shares valued at $30,574,577. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Up 2.9 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,720,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,780,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.