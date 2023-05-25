Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saban Cheryl raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $124.16. 25,066,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,847,049. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $127.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 753,384 shares valued at $30,574,577. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

