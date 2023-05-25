Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,596,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 295,802 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $230,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,020,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,760,902. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $127.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.49.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 753,384 shares worth $30,574,577. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

