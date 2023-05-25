Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALTR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $679,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,667,572.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $679,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,667,572.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $74,562.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,301 shares of company stock valued at $20,770,979. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

ALTR stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -95.38, a P/E/G ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.