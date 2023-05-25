Amalgamated Bank Buys 4,156 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

SBUX traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,203. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.43. The company has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

