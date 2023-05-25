Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $38,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.99. 2,632,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.