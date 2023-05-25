Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,033 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $40,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,558. The company has a market capitalization of $141.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

