Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,247 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Motco boosted its position in American Tower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 20,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.80. 1,680,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,332. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.83. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

