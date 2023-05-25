Amalgamated Bank Purchases 6,118 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $98,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 45,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,289,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $188,398,000 after buying an additional 38,409 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 95,227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,916,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 30,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.13.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,584 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,510 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $76.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $382.34. The stock had a trading volume of 126,008,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,289,813. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.58 billion, a PE ratio of 221.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $394.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

