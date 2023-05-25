Amalgamated Bank Sells 11,608 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $55,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.
Insider Activity
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.60 on Thursday, hitting $486.36. 1,512,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $495.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
