Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,935 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,859,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AT&T by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,601,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,910,000 after buying an additional 182,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,166,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,501,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.