Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,706 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $45,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $4.80 on Thursday, reaching $291.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,044. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.03.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

