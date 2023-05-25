Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 592,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,295,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.01. 15,782,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,629,305. The company has a market capitalization of $650.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $255.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.37.
META has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.87.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
